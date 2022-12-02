Holiday Parade returns to downtown Harrisonburg Dec. 3

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Floats, marching bands, and Santa Claus will once again make their way through downtown Harrisonburg in the holiday parade. The parade is just one of many events taking place on Dec. 3, in the “Winter Wonderfest” festival.

“Winter Wonderfest is like Downtown Harrisonburg’s real-life Hallmark movie,” HDR Executive Director Andrea Dono said. “It’s the best day to get your holiday shopping done, enjoy a relaxed meal with family or friends, take in the festivities and just enjoy the spirit of the season. Combining Wonderfest with the Holiday Parade will make the entire day special for all.”

For the first time since 2019, the parade will be in its traditional format with more than 60 decorated floats, marching bands, special guests from the North Pole and ending with the tree lighting on Court Square, according to a press release. Those wishing to watch the parade should find a spot along Main Street between Rock Street and Harrisonburg City Hall.

“All of us with Harrisonburg Parks & Rec are thrilled to see the Holiday Parade return to Downtown Harrisonburg – along with the thousands of community members and families from across the region who come out for this special celebration,” Harrisonburg Recreation & Special Events Manager Matt Little said.

WHSV will be live streaming the parade from our CTV desk, and that stream will be broadcast to our website, as well as our Facebook page.

The stream will be hosted by Jacob Fife, who hosted the live stream of the Staunton Parade on Nov. 28, and the stream is scheduled to start around 6:55 p.m.

We will share updates about our stream to our social media pages leading up to the parade.

To find more information about Winter Wonderfest, visit downtownharrisonburg.org/winter-wonderfest.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.