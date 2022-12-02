A look back at November and now to December

From record-breaking highs to frigid mornings, November had its fair share of temperature changes
A look at weather in the month of December
A look at weather in the month of December(whsv)
By Stephanie Penn and WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WHSV) -The month of November saw some very warm days.

The first week of November saw well above-average temperatures with several days in the 70s. On November 7, several record high temperatures were broken including in Luray and Petersburg.

The average high temperature for the month of November is 56.

A warm day in November 2022
A warm day in November 2022(WHSV)

We saw the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole impact our area on Veterans Day, November 11, as several spots picked up over 2″ of rain.

Here are rainfall totals for the month.

Rainfall in November 2022
Rainfall in November 2022(whsv)

Then, temperatures took a big dip. Highs went from above average to well below average. A low pressure system brought a cold November rain (like the Guns N’ Roses song). That system also brought snow showers for the Alleghenies and some flurries to our WV locations mid-month.

The morning of November 21, most spots woke up to temperatures in the teens. The Canaan Valley dropped to 1°F!

A very cold morning of November 21, 2022
A very cold morning of November 21, 2022(whsv)

The average low temperatures for November is 33.

November 30 marks the end of hurricane season in the Atlantic. The 2022 hurricane season saw 14 named storms and 2 major hurricanes.

According to NOAA, Hurricane Ian tied for the 5th strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in the U.S. as a category 4 with maximum sustained winds of 150mph.

Unlike November, the month of December began on a very cold note as a cold front crossed November 30 leading to overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s, but wind chills in the teens and 20s. High temperatures for December 1 were only in the low to mid 40s, which is below average.

December also begins meteorological winter, which runs through February.

Statistics for the month of December
Statistics for the month of December(whsv)

