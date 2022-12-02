W.A.R.M. gets surprised with anonymous $10,000 donation

FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry is elated after someone donated $10,000 to their cause.

Director Brian Edwards said this could not have come at a better time.

“Our daily attendance has about quadrupled. We knew that the need was out there, and we knew that people would slowly be coming in, and we’re imagining them, probably, in a couple weeks, will be at full capacity,” Edwards said.

The check gives W.A.R.M. 10,000 reasons to keep its mission going.

The anonymous donation could have been made to any person, for any amount, or purpose. For the W.A.R.M. organization, $10,000 is a game changer for its next season.

The ideas on how to use the money have been coming in left and right.

“That donation alone can cover about four weeks of salary for our cold weather shelter monitors. We didn’t have that money in our budget. We had not budgeted for the cold-weather shelter. That money could also go for about eight weeks of food donations,” Edwards said.

There are 18 weeks left for the cold weather shelter and W.A.R.M. Feels better about what is to come.

Edwards said it is the stories he hears from people experiencing homelessness, and the fact that the ministry can provide for them. He also shared how these donors who are contributing the amounts they are make what we do that much more special.

