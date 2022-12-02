W.A.R.M. gets surprised with anonymous $10,000 donation

The check gives W.A.R.M. 10,000 reasons to keep going on its mission.
The check gives W.A.R.M. 10,000 reasons to keep going on its mission.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry is elated after someone donated $10,000 to their cause.

Director Brian Edwards said this could not have come at a better time.

“Our daily attendance has about quadrupled. We knew that the need was out there, and we knew that people would slowly be coming in, and we’re imagining them, probably, in a couple weeks, will be at full capacity,” Edwards said.

The check gives W.A.R.M. 10,000 reasons to keep its mission going.

The anonymous donation could have been made to any person, for any amount, or purpose. For the W.A.R.M. organization, $10,000 is a game changer for its next season.

The ideas on how to use the money have been coming in left and right.

“That donation alone can cover about four weeks of salary for our cold weather shelter monitors. We didn’t have that money in our budget. We had not budgeted for the cold-weather shelter. That money could also go for about eight weeks of food donations,” Edwards said.

There are 18 weeks left for the cold weather shelter and W.A.R.M. Feels better about what is to come.

Edwards said it is the stories he hears from people experiencing homelessness, and the fact that the ministry can provide for them. He also shared how these donors who are contributing the amounts they are make what we do that much more special.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, hit the deputy as he went to approach her car during a traffic...
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN announced the arrest of 13 individuals as a result...
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’
People living on Melrose Road in Rockingham County are sharing safety concerns about the road...
People living on Melrose Road share safety concerns
High winds cause power outages across the region
Power outages reported across the region

Latest News

Now is the time to make sure your home emergency kit is good to go. (FILE PHOTO)
Ensure your home is winter-ready
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 2 - clipped version
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 2 - clipped version
Stephanie Penn's Morning Weather Forecast Dec. 2
Stephanie Penn's Morning Weather Forecast Dec. 2
Solo violinist Justina Hodgson played her own arrangements of "Christmas Medley".
Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah holds first benefit concert since Covid-19