Dukes end historic season in first round of NCAA Volleyball Tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball finished its most successful season since 1999 with a first-round loss to #18 Brigham Young in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

The Dukes end the season 24-5 including a 15-1 mark in conference play. In its first season in the Sun Belt, JMU earned the title of Sun Belt Regular Season Champions before capturing the Sun Belt Conference Championship in November.

Freshman Brenya Reid led the Dukes with 11 kills while Miette Veldman added seven. Caroline Dozier had 23 assists while Jaydyn Clemmer recorded 12 digs.

BYU faces the winner of Pitt and Colgate in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

