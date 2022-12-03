Spotswood’s Zoli Khalil scores 1000 career points

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Spotswood senior Zoli Khalil scored her 1000th career point as Spotswood girls basketball dominated East Rockingham 74-28.

Last season, Khalil was named the VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year after averaging 26.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Khalil earned over 20 offers from top basketball programs around the country.

Earlier this year, Khalil committed to Virginia Commonwealth University to continue her basketball career at the Division I level.

