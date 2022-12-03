Spotswood’s Zoli Khalil scores 1000 career points

Spotswood’s Zoli Khalil scores 1000 career points
Spotswood’s Zoli Khalil scores 1000 career points(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Spotswood’s Zoli Khalil scores 1000 career points

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Spotswood senior Zoli Khalil scored her 1000th career point as Spotswood girls basketball dominated East Rockingham 74-28.

Last season, Khalil was named the VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year after averaging 26.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Khalil earned over 20 offers from top basketball programs around the country.

Earlier this year, Khalil committed to Virginia Commonwealth University to continue her basketball career at the Division I level.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, hit the deputy as he went to approach her car during a traffic...
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
A parent speaks after his 10-month-old survives a fentanyl overdose at a San Francisco park.
Baby playing in park overdoses on fentanyl, father says
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN announced the arrest of 13 individuals as a result...
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’
People living on Melrose Road in Rockingham County are sharing safety concerns about the road...
People living on Melrose Road share safety concerns

Latest News

High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, December 2
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, December 2
JMU men’s basketball dominates Eastern Kentucky 97-80, improves to 7-2 overall
JMU men’s basketball dominates Eastern Kentucky 97-80, improves to 7-2 overall
Dukes end historic season in first round of NCAA Volleyball Tournament
Dukes end historic season in first round of NCAA Volleyball Tournament
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Student Athlete of the Week: Mason Miller
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Student Athlete of the Week: Mason Miller