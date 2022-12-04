Showers this week

SUNDAY: Cold and clear for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s and staying clear overnight and very cold once more with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. Fortunately a light breeze throughout the evening and overnight.

MONDAY: A cold start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures rising into the 30s. Some clouds for the afternoon and turning breezy. Chilly with the breeze as highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Increasing clouds for the evening as the breeze subsides by sunset. Cold for the evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s. An isolated showe isr possible for the evening and overnight with scattered showers arriving very late. With the clouds and rain eventually moving in, temperatures will stay steady in the mid to upper 30s. It’s possible there could see a wintry mix or freezing rain at the onset of the system in areas above 3,500 feet.

TUESDAY: A chilly start to the day and cloudy with scattered showers as temperatures rise into the 40s. Scattered showers will continue on/off throughout the day but we likely won’t see moderate or heavy rain at any point. Cool with the rain and highs in the low to mid 50s. Chilly for the evening with scattered showers starting to taper off and temperatures falling into the 40s. A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out into the overnight but no washout. Chilly with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant start to the day with plenty of clouds and a few showers. Temperatures rising into the 50s. Drying out by the afternoon with the exception of an isolated shower but still staying pretty cloudy. A mild day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Cloudy and pleasant for the evening with an isolated shower as temperatures fall into the 50s. A few spotty showers into the overnight and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers to start the day and temperatures rising into the 50s. Scattered showers will continue on/off throughout the day as highs reach the mid to upper 50s. Scattered showers continue for the evening and overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: A chilly start to the day with more scattered showers and temperatures in the 40s. Staying cloudy with on/off scattered showers throughout the day. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A chilly evening with scattered showers beginning to taper as temperatures stay in the 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of clouds throughout the day and remaining chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.