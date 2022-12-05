Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance to locate missing person

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person.

52 year old, Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was last seen on December 3, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM at his Waynesboro home.

Lampkin Sr. was reported missing by a friend and was last seen wearing a red and gray striped shirt, khaki pants and work boots.

Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. is 6′05″ 215 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. A picture of him can be found above.

Anyone with any information about this missing person is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017

