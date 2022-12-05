Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, Harrisonburg Police vs Harrisonburg Fire Department

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The American Red Cross reports that someone in the United States is in need of blood or platelets every two seconds. First responders in Harrisonburg are working to fill that need with a Battle of the Badges competition.

“It is a busy time of year. People are shopping they are out and about, there is a lot going on,” Chief Matthew Tobia with the Harrisonburg Fire Department explained. “We know that but we also know people are immensely supportive of the Harrisonburg Police Department and the Harrisonburg Fire Department. This is a great way to do two things at once, support the fire department, always a little bit better, and save lives at the same time.”

The blood drive is on Friday, Dec. 16 at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can register with either department by clicking here.

“Most people just assume there is going to be blood. In fact, in tragic situations where we have had officers who have been injured in the line of duty, we see firsthand that in fact, that is not the case. We make that assumption that there is going to be blood in the blood bank when that is not the case,” Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner explained.

Both chiefs say the competition is good fun and the goal is to save lives.

