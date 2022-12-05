Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, Harrisonburg Police vs Harrisonburg Fire Department

A blood donor squeezes a stress reliever tool while donating.
A blood donor squeezes a stress reliever tool while donating.(AMERICAN RED CROSS via CNN Newsource)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The American Red Cross reports that someone in the United States is in need of blood or platelets every two seconds. First responders in Harrisonburg are working to fill that need with a Battle of the Badges competition.

“It is a busy time of year. People are shopping they are out and about, there is a lot going on,” Chief Matthew Tobia with the Harrisonburg Fire Department explained. “We know that but we also know people are immensely supportive of the Harrisonburg Police Department and the Harrisonburg Fire Department. This is a great way to do two things at once, support the fire department, always a little bit better, and save lives at the same time.”

The blood drive is on Friday, Dec. 16 at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can register with either department by clicking here.

“Most people just assume there is going to be blood. In fact, in tragic situations where we have had officers who have been injured in the line of duty, we see firsthand that in fact, that is not the case. We make that assumption that there is going to be blood in the blood bank when that is not the case,” Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner explained.

Both chiefs say the competition is good fun and the goal is to save lives.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
ACSO: Missing person.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance to locate missing person
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event

Latest News

Neighborhood Produce Market
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s Neighborhood Produce Market meets people where they are
Stephanie Penn's Morning Mix of Sunny and Cloudy Weather Forecast Dec. 5
Stephanie Penn's Morning Mix of Sunny and Cloudy Weather Forecast Dec. 5
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 5
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 5
Candy Cane Express
Virginia Museum of Transportation hosts annual Candy Cane Express