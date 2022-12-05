Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s Neighborhood Produce Market meets people where they are

Neighborhood Produce Market travels to different local neighborhoods to bring nutritious food to communities.
By Chelsea Church
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) is meeting people where they are with its Neighborhood Produce Market.

The program just wrapped up for the season and was able to serve more than 12,000 people.

The market travels to different neighborhoods in Harrisonburg and Page and Shenandoah counties with the Gus Bus.

It gives families the chance to easily access nutritious food.

Transportation is often an issue for families that need help putting food on the table, so this program brings the fresh produce almost right to their door step.

“It’s really important to meet people where they are. In some of these neighborhoods, there are a high immigrant population that are sometimes challenged to know where to get food, so this just brings it to them and lets them choose,” Robin Swecker, Partner Engagement Manager for BRAFB, said.

The neighborhood produce market typically runs from March to October, but the food bank was able to extend the program into November. It also added lentils and Food Lion Holiday boxes to the mix this year.

While the Neighborhood Produce Market has concluded for the season, BRAFB operates year round, so anyone still needing nutritious meals can go to brafb.org.

