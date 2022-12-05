Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps.

Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes.

“If you have mice in your house, they’re going to come and try to take care of that problem for you. So now you’ve not only not taking care of the problem, but you’ve actually trapped the one thing that’s trying to help you take care of it,” Jennifer Riley with the Blue Ridge Wildlife Cente said.

Riley says prevention is the best option.

“Even if you have a humane trap, you still need to block off those entry points or they’re just going to come back in,” she said. “It is illegal in Virginia to relocate any animal. So, if you catch a mouse in the humane trap, it needs to be let go right outside your house.”

There are certain things you should do if you accidentally catch a snake.

“The best thing to do is to cover the sticky portion of the glue trap with something to prevent further adhesion. Things like breadcrumbs, tissues, crushed up cereal, dirt, really whatever you have around and available, and then cover the whole thing with a hand towel,” Riley said.

Bring the snake to the rehab center, though it won’t be released until May, which will stop them from naturally taking care of any pests.

