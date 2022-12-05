Carytown billboard has community upset

By Emily Yinger
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new billboard is turning heads in Scotts Addition and Carytown. It’s the pride flag with text that reads “LGBTQ. What did Jesus Say? What does the bible really say?”

The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider offensive. Many are saying the sign’s messaging is anti-LGBTQ.

The billboard sits on top of Mary Angela’s Pizzeria. The message has co-owner Mario Lopresti upset.

“You know we don’t own the billboard and we don’t own the building, so we rent it, so that’s frustrating sometimes to see things that happen on top of your head that you can’t do anything about it,” Lopresti said.

Lopresti said this is the first time he’s ever seen a sign like that posted above his business. He, along with others in the community, say the sign is anti-LGBTQ.

The sign itself doesn’t say anything specifically about the LGBTQ community. However, it features a link to a website called Seed Sowers that shares bible verses. The website says that people who are queer shouldn’t be and uses religious texts as the reasoning.

“Especially like using the pride flag as the signage for the sign itself it really gave me an optimistic opinion of it at first but once you actually go to the website I can say that I was very disappointed I was sad I was frustrated,” explained Oliver Lesher who is a concerned LGBTQ community member.

The billboard says it was paid for by a group called Seed Sowers, which claims to be a group of Christians who want to distribute God’s Word. No one seems to know who from the group put the sign in Carytown, or how long it will be up for.

“They placed it over Carytown which is notoriously composed of people from my community like that’s one of our main neighborhoods in Richmond so I very honestly believe that this billboard was an intimidation tactic against our community but also a misleading one against the entire community,” Lesher stated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
ACSO: Missing person.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance to locate missing person

Latest News

Stephanie Penn's Morning Mix of Sunny and Cloudy Weather Forecast Dec. 5
Stephanie Penn's Morning Mix of Sunny and Cloudy Weather Forecast Dec. 5
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 5
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 5
Candy Cane Express
Virginia Museum of Transportation hosts annual Candy Cane Express
Ben's 11pm Forecast 12/4/2022
Ben's 11pm Forecast 12/4/2022