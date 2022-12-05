Community Spotlight: Baby Hope

Storage at Baby Hope in Harrisonburg
Storage at Baby Hope in Harrisonburg(WHSV)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hope Distributed is a nonprofit in Harrisonburg, dedicated to feeding, clothing, and providing hope to those in need in the area.

One of the organization’s branches seeing an increased need right now is looking to help the youngest members of those families.

“We help caretakers in the community that are having trouble making ends stretch to be able to provide the necessities that their new little ones or their toddlers need,” Baby Hope Administrator Ellen Braun said.

Items like diapers, baby shampoo and lotion, and even ‘new mom kits’ which include onesies, bibs, and blankets.

Braun says Baby Hope serves between 40 and 50 families each month, and recently the rise in prices for baby and toddler items has increased that need.

“I was sticker shocked when I went and had to buy the baby lotion and the baby shampoo and the baby bath and now I truly understand why these moms are having the issues that they’re having,” Braun said.

The nonprofit is also struggling to get donations of sanitary items for babies and toddlers, which Braun says is one of their biggest needs right now.

But, it’s not just moms Baby Hope is helping. Grandmothers, aunts, and single dads all visit the pantry, and most of the time caretakers need help with more than just things for their little ones.

“They don’t have transportation so they’re not eating properly so we’ve been able to incorporate them into our food pantry delivery and so when we take their food we drop off their baby or their toddler items,” Braun said.

Around 120 individuals also visit the free clothing pantry each month, and another big need in the winter months is cold weather gear like coats, snowsuits, hats, and gloves of all sizes.

Braun says no matter how the organization is helping families in the area, doing whatever she and other volunteers can do to make things easier is the ultimate goal.

“We now know them on a first-name basis they know us on a first-name basis. They know that if they at least ask that we will do what we can and I think just the relationships that we have built what have really been our greatest reward out of that,” Braun said.

There are plenty of ways to get involved with Baby Hope and Hope Distributed as a whole, and you can find more information on those opportunities here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
ACSO: Missing person.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance to locate missing person
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event

Latest News

Community Spotlight: Shenandoah Valley Children's Choir
Community Spotlight: Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir
Children participating in Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley activities
Community Spotlight: Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley
Blue Ridge CASA for Children in Staunton
Community Spotlight: Blue Ridge CASA for Children
Furious Flower Poetry Center at JMU
Community Spotlight: Furious Flower Poetry Center