Fort Harrison hosts an Old Fashioned Christmas

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Fort Harrison in Dayton brought families back in time this afternoon for an old-fashioned Christmas event.

Storytelling and toy displays in the home built in 1749 brought a slower pace to the Christmas holiday.

The old-fashioned Christmas was brought to life with carolers and storytellers dressed in Victorian era attire.

There was a lot to be learned with lessons about the history of Santa and a display of toys and dolls.

“Fort Harrison is ... was founded in or was built in 1749, and what we’ve done is try to go back and recreate Christmas years and years and years ago,” Martha Graham with the Daniel Harrison House said.

Graham said the goal of the old-fashioned Christmas event is to remind people what the holiday is really all about.

“Christmas today has become so commercial,” she said. “It’s really nice to have something that families can go to that celebrates what Christmas used to be like, what it’s really all about when it was calmer, quieter and family-oriented.”

This is the first time Fort Harrison has put on the event, but they are hopeful it’s a hit and can continue to do it in the future.

“We’re doing it again next Saturday night, that one will be a little bit different because we’re gonna have a biblical storyteller who’s gonna tell the authentic story of Christmas,” Graham said.

There will be three storytellers: David Downey, Robert Alley, and Penelope Ferguson. They will tell the Christmas story from the gospels of Matthew and Luke.

Fort Harrison hopes the old-fashioned Christmas reminds people to slow down and remember what the holiday season is all about.

“We hope that this will remind families that Christmas is not about the newest toy, but it’s about getting together and celebrating a really special season,” Graham said.

Fort Harrison will be putting on another old-fashioned Christmas event next Saturday.

For more information and ticket details visit the Fort Harrison website.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.