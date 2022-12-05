Last full moon of 2022 this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - An interesting week up in the sky as we have our final full Moon of 2022. Mars also does something interesting as well.

FULL COLD MOON

At 11:08 pm Wednesday night, we will have our last full moon of 2022. This month’s full moon is known as the Full Cold Moon. The name comes from the fact that it’s the time of the year when really cold weather begins to make an arrival. It is also known as the Long Night Moon, which comes from the fact that the Moon shines in the night sky its longest time annually in December. December’s full moon also rises the highest in the night sky of any other full moons during the year. It’s essentially the opposite of summer, when the sun is at its highest point in the sky.

The Full Cold Moon will be Wednesday night at 11:08 pm (WHSV)

MARS AT OPPOSITION

Also Wednesday night, Mars will reach opposition. A planet reaches opposition when the Sun, Earth, and planet are perfectly aligned. This will be an interesting scene as the Moon will also be in line as well since full moons are also when the Moon is in opposition. Mars will be 51.05 million miles away from the Earth at opposition. At the time of the full Moon, Mars will be almost blocked by the Moon. It will create a rare photo opportunity as the Moon and Mars will pretty much look like they are touching in the night sky. It will be a cloudy night in our area, but maybe we can get some breaks in the clouds to view it.

The Sun, Earth, Moon, and Mars will all be aligned Wednesday night (WHSV)

LOSING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will lose another 6 minutes of daylight. By December 12th, we will be down to 9 hours and 31 minutes of daylight and up to 14 hours and 29 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 7:17 am to 7:23 am and sunsets will stay at 4:54 pm. While we won’t be losing daylight in the evening, the decrease in overall daylight is still coming from sunrises moving later and later.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Dec 5 7:17 am 4:54 pm 9 hrs, 37 mins Dec 6 7:18 am 4:54 pm 9 hrs, 36 mins Dec 7 7:19 am 4:54 pm 9 hrs, 35 mins Dec 8 7:20 am 4:54 pm 9 hrs, 34 mins Dec 9 7:21 am 4:54 pm 9 hrs, 33 mins Dec 10 7:21 am 4:54 pm 9 hrs, 33 mins Dec 11 7:22 am 4:54 pm 9 hrs, 32 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Mon Dec 5, 6:06 pm 5 min 63° 10° above NW 22° above ESE Wed Dec 7, 6:06 pm 6 min 39° 10° above WNW 10° above SSE

A good viewing of the ISS comes at 6:06 pm Monday evening. (WHSV)

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time Full Moon December 7th, 11:08 pm Third Quarter Moon December 16th, 3:56 am New Moon December 23rd, 5:16 am First Quarter Moon December 29th, 8:20 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the sky most of the day, sets in the southwestern sky just after 5:30 pm. Very limited viewing.

Mars: Currently rising before 5 pm in the northeastern sky and will begin rising before sunset this week. In the sky all night and in the northwestern sky setting just after sunrise.

Jupiter: Located in the south-southeastern sky around sunset and visible most of the night, sets in the western sky around 1 am.

Saturn: Located in the southern sky around sunset and sets before 10 pm in the western sky.

