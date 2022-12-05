REAL ID deadline for driver’s licenses extended for two more years

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Real ID’s requiriements will now go into effect on May 7, 2025, instead of May 3 of next year. The IDs are standard for federal regulations, including getting on a domestic flight.

The administration encourages people to make the switch early with the application availble online.

“If you want to get a real ID, the most important thing is to come prepared. If you fill out your application online it’ll walk you through the documents that you need to bring for service, and having the right documents is key to getting a real ID on the first try,” Virginia DMV Director of Communications Brandy Brubaker said.

This is the third time the deadline is extended.

Secure federal facilities and military bases set their own identification requirements. Please verify requirements prior to your visit.

Effective immediately, some military bases may no longer accept non-REAL ID compliant credentials, which display “Federal Limits Apply.”

