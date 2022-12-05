The Valley is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend

Some holiday events happening the weekend of Dec. 9-11.
A wreath at the Rockingham County Circuit Court building.
By Jacob Fife
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With Dec. in full swing, local communities and organizations are getting into the holiday spirit.

This weekend, Dec. 9-11, there are several events for the public to celebrate the holidays,

Below is a list of some of these events referred to us on a Facebook post:

Town of Shenandoah Christmas Tree Lighting- Dec. 10, 6 p.m., Big Gem Park

Timberville Winter Festival- Dec. 10, Noon-6 p.m. & Sunday 1-5 p.m., American Legion Park

Stuarts Draft Christmas Parade- Dec. 10, 4 p.m.

Live Nativity- Dec. 9-10, 6 p.m., Raphine Volunteer Fire Department

Dayton Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting- Dec. 9, 6 p.m., Dove Park

Christmas Variety Show- Dec. 10, 2 p.m., Waynesboro Masonic Lodge

“Joy to the World”- Dec. 10, 4-6 p.m., Daniel Harrison House

There are many more events happening in the area this Holiday season, so stay tuned to WHSV for continuing holiday coverage.

If you would like your event to be covered, feel free to send us an email at newsroom@whsv.com.

What is that stench in Staunton’s West End?
REAL ID deadline for driver’s licenses extended for two more years
‘This court doesn’t know me’: Fishersville man sentenced in 2020 murder
