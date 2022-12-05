The Valley is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With Dec. in full swing, local communities and organizations are getting into the holiday spirit.

This weekend, Dec. 9-11, there are several events for the public to celebrate the holidays,

Below is a list of some of these events referred to us on a Facebook post:

Town of Shenandoah Christmas Tree Lighting- Dec. 10, 6 p.m., Big Gem Park

Timberville Winter Festival- Dec. 10, Noon-6 p.m. & Sunday 1-5 p.m., American Legion Park

Stuarts Draft Christmas Parade- Dec. 10, 4 p.m.

Live Nativity- Dec. 9-10, 6 p.m., Raphine Volunteer Fire Department

Dayton Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting- Dec. 9, 6 p.m., Dove Park

Christmas Variety Show- Dec. 10, 2 p.m., Waynesboro Masonic Lodge

“Joy to the World”- Dec. 10, 4-6 p.m., Daniel Harrison House

There are many more events happening in the area this Holiday season, so stay tuned to WHSV for continuing holiday coverage.

