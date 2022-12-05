Virginia Museum of Transportation hosts annual Candy Cane Express

Candy Cane Express
Candy Cane Express(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Transportation is hosting its 18th annual Candy Cane Express.

The festive event is filled with local vendors, balloon animals, games, and crafts. Santa is also there to take pictures with the kids, and the Grinch is there for the first time this year.

The Roanoke Chapter, National Railway Historical Society is offering train rides for a small fee.

“They can tour the exhibits and see the airplanes, trains and cars,” said Mendy Flynn, executive director of the Virginia Museum of Transportation. “It’s a great way to get a taste of the exhibits while they might not be taking the time to really tour everything. Our hope is to build and come back for another event or just on a typical day.”

The last day to visit the Candy Cane Express and enjoy the festivities is Sunday, December 4 from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for kids.

