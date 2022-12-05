What is that stench in Staunton’s West End?

Residents have described the stench lingering at night as a blend of smoke, peat, and tar.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns have been brewing in Staunton over a certain smell in the west end of the city. Residents have described the stench lingering at night as a blend of smoke, peat, and tar.

Fire Marshall Perry Weller noted that there was a controlled burn outside the city recently. He notes it is wood-burning season, so the smell may be coming from a fireplace or wood stove that needs cleaning.

“Sometimes, the odor could be coming from a creosote build up. We always recommend that they have their chimneys cleaned, at least once a year — if not, at the beginning of the season, and then at the end of the season,” Staunton Fire Marshall Perry Weller said.

Weller says no complaints or inquiries on this stench have been forwarded to the Staunton Fire Department., and that there are no active controlled burns happening in the city.

