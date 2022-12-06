Historic Harrisonburg clock restored

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since 1896, the clock tower at the Rockingham County Circuit Court building has chimed every day.

That was until the fall of last year when there seemed to be a mechanical issue with the clock which caused it to stop ringing.

Now, just over a year later, the mechanisms have been restored and returned from Harrisburg Pennsylvania, and are being put into place for reassembly.

“The clock has been a driving force in keeping people on time for 126 years. It was a 100-year clock that obviously made it a lot more years beyond that so making sure that it continues to chime, lets folks know where they’re supposed to be whether they’re on time or late. It’s really great to be a part of this historic project,” Chaz Haywood, clerk for the Rockingham County circuit court said.

There was also a family history involved in the repairs.

Robert Rodgers, the owner of Rodgers Clock Service in Harrisburg, performed the restoration of the mechanisms. He says it was a surreal moment to work on the same clock that his own father did in the 1950′s.

“It kind of brings it full circle, it’s exciting to be able to work on the machine that was here back in the 50′s so here we are in some 60, 70 years later yeah it is exciting. It’s meaningful to retouch the same things that my dad worked on years ago,” Rodgers said.

The next step will be moving the mechanisms up multiple ladders in the clock tower, so they can be put back into place and continue to chime for years to come.

