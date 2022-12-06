Judge extends injunction allowing skill games to continue operating in Virginia

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s skill games can continue to operate - at least for a few more months, following a ruling today in Greensville County.

A judge there refused to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the state ban on the devices.

And he extended an injunction allowing machines that were previously regulated by the state to keep operating.

Sen. Bill Stanley represents Hermie Sadler, the former NASCAR driver and truck stop owner who filed the lawsuit.

“You can’t ban them, because there is an element of free speech, and therefore the Commonwealth of Virginia needs to stop trying to mess with skill games,” Stanley said in an interview. “We need to tax and regulate them responsibly and I think that should be the next move for the General Assembly.”

A full hearing on the merits of the case is now expected in April or May.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Dove and family
Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified
ACSO: Missing person.
Missing man from Augusta County found dead
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

Bridgewater College Screamin' Eagles marching band to perform in London's New Year's Day parade
Bridgewater College’s Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band to perform in London’s New Year’s Day parade
Grab Your Rein Deer Rain Gear! - Stephanie Penn's Morning Weather Dec. 6
Grab Your Rein Deer Rain Gear! - Stephanie Penn's Morning Weather Dec. 6
Page County Sheriff’s Office provides update on drug interdiction program
Page County Sheriff’s Office provides update on drug interdiction program
The sheriff’s office said most of the arrests came from traffic stops.
Page County Sheriff’s Office provides update on drug interdiction program