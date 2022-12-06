Page County Sheriff’s Office provides update on drug interdiction program

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday night, Page County leaders received an update on a program focused on stopping illegal drug use in the county.

Last year, Page County supervisors approved funding for two drug-specific deputy positions within the Page County Sheriff’s Office.

At the supervisors meeting on Monday night, the officers reported a successful year.

“We’ve made 246 traffic stops, 61 warrant services, 137 probation services, total calls was 819,” a drug interdiction officer said at the meeting.

From those stops and searches, the sheriff’s office made a number of arrests.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office said since April 1, the drug interdiction officers have made 49 arrests. Of those, 38 were for possession of controlled substances. Eight were taken in for possession with the intent to distribute.

The sheriff’s office said most of the arrests came from traffic stops.

”From the day they were arrested to today, that is 13.5 to 22.75 of a pound of methamphetamine that is not in the county today because they have been sitting in our jail,” a drug interdiction officer said at the meeting.

The officer said most of the drugs are produced outside of the county and brought into Page County to be sold for a cheaper price.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office believes any information or tips from the community helps the drug interdiction program be successful.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.