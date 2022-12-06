Professionals suggest mental health check-ins for your holiday prep

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - What is seen as the most wonderful time of the year is also a vulnerable time for mental health.

“Everyone has an individual and unique experience, in what they bring out to the world. What we could do is check in on folks when they might not seem like themselves. I think the earlier you notice that someone is struggling can check in on someone and lend a hand, the better off,” Prevention Services Coordinator Erin Botkin said.

Mental health professionals say triggers are different for everyone. The Valley Community Services Board (VCSB) says enjoying the holiday means doing what is right for you.

“If that means that you need to plan to limit yourself to have access to certain triggers, for healthy mental health, then that’s what you do,” VCSB Assistant Director in Behavioral Health - Outpatient Tonia Taylor said.

The VCSB is part of a campaign called Activate your Wellness, which focuses on providing tips for improving overall wellness.

“This can look like finding a way to take some extra steps in your day, or reaching out to a friend if you’re struggling for support. Taking a quiet moment really just depends on what you might need,” Botkin said.

If you see someone struggling this holiday season, or if you are struggling yourself, VCSB recommends reaching out to them for help.

