Rockingham Ballet Theatre to perform ‘The Nutcracker’

By Simone McKenny
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham Ballet Theatre will put on their annual performance of “The Nutcracker” later this month bringing veteran dancers of the school to the stage at Bridgewater College’s Cole Hall.

Tyler Balint has been performing since he was a child and says the show will be really exciting. Balint will be the Nutcracker this year.

“I’m always doing something different,” Balint explained. “Performing it feels like there are all eyes on me even though maybe in past years that is not really the case. I was definitely nervous but definitely rewarding being able to show everyone what we were doing.”

Organizers say this show is a great holiday tradition. Ambre-Lee Waller was cast as Clara in the show. She has been dancing for 10 years and says this is the first time she will have the lead.

“People should come watch to watch everybody’s amazing dancing and support the arts because we need more of that it is just a really fun experience,” Waller explained.

The shows will be on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 a.m. and Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.

For more information on tickets and the show, click here.

