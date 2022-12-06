Teen charged in fatal Rockingham County crash

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Harrisonburg teenager is now facing charges in connection with a fatal crash back in August.

The Virginia State Police announced Tuesday, December 6, that 18-year-old Colton S. Trumbo was taken into custody Thursday. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI maiming, child endangerment, underage possession of alcohol, driving on a suspended license, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

The charges stem from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. A 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the road and overturned multiple times.

Colton, the driver, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Eighteen-year-old Ayden W. Depoy of Timberville, a passenger, was not wearing a seat belt and was also ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A second passenger, a 14-year-old male, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He, too, was not wearing a seatbelt.

Trumbo is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Dove and family
Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified
ACSO: Missing person.
Missing man from Augusta County found dead
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

The VSP have confirmed that there is one fatality after a three-vehicle crash in West Augusta.
VSP: One fatality in West Augusta crash
Va police
VSP investigating fatal crash in Lyndhurst
Bridgewater College Screamin' Eagles marching band to perform in London's New Year's Day parade
Bridgewater College’s Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band to perform in London’s New Year’s Day parade
Grab Your Rein Deer Rain Gear! - Stephanie Penn's Morning Weather Dec. 6
Grab Your Rein Deer Rain Gear! - Stephanie Penn's Morning Weather Dec. 6
Page County Sheriff’s Office provides update on drug interdiction program
Page County Sheriff’s Office provides update on drug interdiction program