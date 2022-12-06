UVA awards posthumous degrees to 3 football players

D’sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler
By NBC29
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is honoring the three football players killed in a shooting last month with posthumous degrees.

The degrees were printed and delivered to Athletics Director Carla Williams.

Lavel Davis Jr. majored in African American & African Studies.

Devin Chandler majored in American Studies.

D’Sean Perry double majored in Studio Art and African American & African Studies.

