UVA awards posthumous degrees to 3 football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is honoring the three football players killed in a shooting last month with posthumous degrees.

The degrees were printed and delivered to Athletics Director Carla Williams.

Lavel Davis Jr. majored in African American & African Studies.

Devin Chandler majored in American Studies.

D’Sean Perry double majored in Studio Art and African American & African Studies.

