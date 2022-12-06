VSP charging teen in fatal August crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County.

The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23.

According to a press release, on Dec. 1, Trumbo was taken into custody without incident near East Market Street in Harrisonburg and charged with one felony count of DUI: involuntary manslaughter, one felony count of DUI maiming, one felony count of child endangerment, one misdemeanor count of underage possession of alcohol, one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license, and a traffic offense of failure to wear a seatbelt.

Trumbo was transported to the Rockingham County Jail where he was held without bond, according to the VSP.

