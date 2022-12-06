VSP charging teen in fatal August crash

According to a press release
The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in...
The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County.(Rockingham County Jail)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County.

The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23.

According to a press release, on Dec. 1, Trumbo was taken into custody without incident near East Market Street in Harrisonburg and charged with one felony count of DUI: involuntary manslaughter, one felony count of DUI maiming, one felony count of child endangerment, one misdemeanor count of underage possession of alcohol, one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license, and a traffic offense of failure to wear a seatbelt.

Trumbo was transported to the Rockingham County Jail where he was held without bond, according to the VSP.

