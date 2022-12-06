VSP investigating fatal crash in Lyndhurst

LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a press release that a man has died at the scene of a crash on Mount Torrey Road.

According to the VSP, shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 5, the VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 664 (Mount Torrey Rd.) three miles south of the Howardsville Turnpike.

The VSP say that a 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Route 664 when it allegedly ran off the left side of the road and struck several trees.

The driver, Stanley K. Norris, 69, of Blacksburg, Va., was wearing a seatbelt, but died at the scene according to the VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

