WEST AUGUSTA, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have announced that one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash occurred in the 2000 block of Shenandoah Mountain Dr. in Augusta County.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Dec. 6 according to the VSP, and the crash remains under investigation.

