Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Sterling Kump

MOOREFIELD, Wv. (WHSV) - Sterling Kump is a three-sport standout at Moorefield High School with accolades on and off the court. She was named the Potomac Valley Conference Player of the Year in Volleyball in November.

“I put in a lot of work in the off-season and of course during the season. What really helped me was my teammates, they never let me settle and they saw my potential and helped me reach my full potential,” said Kump, a senior at Moorefield who plays basketball, softball, and volleyball.

Kump took a big leap in Volleyball from her junior to senior year.

“She went from like 200 kills last season to over 400 this season. So you have to attribute that to her work ethic and her just wanting to be better,” said Krista Ritchie, Moorefield Volleyball Head Coach.

In addition to being named PVC player of the year, Kump was also all-state, all-confrence, and all-area in Volleyball. She also led her team to the second round of the state tournament.

“The difference between this year and last year was she realized how much of an impact she had on her teammates and how much they looked at her and how much of an amazing leader she is,” said Ritchie.

Ritchie said that Kump became a great leader during games and behind the scenes.

“She is a leader in the locker room, she’s very vocal in the huddles, she’s very vocal at practice. She lets them have it, it’s almost like having a third coach in there some days,” said Ritchie.

Kump has also been all-state in softball and all-area in basketball. She said she tries to lead by example in sports, and leadership is just one of the areas she’s grown in over the last four years.

“Self-confidence is something that has definitely grown since I’ve been a freshman. I feel like my performance has helped me with my self-confidence and helped me believe that if I work hard for something then I will achieve that goal,” she said. “I would tell my younger self or other younger people to not be afraid and to work hard, you can achieve anything you want.”

On top of balancing three sports, Kump is also one of the top students in her class with a 4.2 GPA, she’s also a member of the National Honor Society and student council.

“Sterling is a very dedicated student and she is very goal focused. If she doesn’t have the answer she will work to get it. So she’s a pleasure to have in class and always comes prepared,” said Gretchen Cremann, a Biology teacher at Moorefield.

Kump said managing all of her athletics and academics has helped prepare her to be successful.

“Having practice after school for two hours and then going home and having hours of homework I learned how to spend my time wisely. That helps me be successful on the court, on the field, in the classroom, anywhere,” she said.

Gretchen Cremann said that Kump is also a leader in the classroom and has been a great student to teach.

“Sterling is caring, she’s very dedicated to whatever she is working on, dedicated to her friends, dedicated to her peer group, dedicated to her sport, and dedicated to her education,” said Cremann.

Krista Ritchie said that Kump’s self-discipline is very impressive and that she has been a model student-athlete.

“She’s helped make me a better coach, a better person, she helps make her teammates better and to better leaders on the court. She’s so successful in the classroom as well so it’s nice to see that she takes that to heart,” she said.

Kump said that she hopes to attend Clemson and become a nurse anesthetist after she graduates in the spring. As she finishes out her senior year there’s no doubt she’s left an impact on Moorefield.

“I just hope to be remembered as a good athlete, a good person, a good student, just someone who made a positive impact on her surroundings,” said Kump.

