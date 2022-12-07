Community honors missing Augusta County child

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County girl who is presumed to be dead would have celebrated her fifth birthday on Monday, Dec. 5.

A group of community members plan to gather this weekend to honor her.

“When I first heard her story, I just felt like there were a lot of people who didn’t care about her. I just feel like god placed her in my heart, and then I felt like the least I could do was to try to get her story heard and advocate for her,” said Erin Landes, one person who tries to raise awareness for her story.

She said learning more about Khaleesi’s story will help other kids in the future.

“I believe every child that goes through something like this is just as important. I feel like we need to do better as a community. we need to pay attention to what goes on around us and call law enforcement if we see anything that doesn’t seem right. It could save a child’s life.”

Khaleesi Cuthriell was reported missing in September 2021, and she was last seen in February 2021.

Law enforcement have said Candi Royer and Travis Brown were taking care of Khaleesi in late 2020 and early 2021. Now, the two are facing a number of charges connected to her disappearance.

There have been only a few updates to Khaleesi’s case. On Sept. 10, 2021, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) held a press conference to share her story.

Only a few weeks later, on Sept. 21, ACSO released a statement saying that they believe the girl is dead. Since that update, there have been very little movement.

Royer and Brown have been charged, and their court dates are set.

Royer’s charges include the following:

Aggravated Murder

Felony Murder

Unlawfully Concealing Dead Body

Conspire to Commit Aggravated Murder

Conspire to Commit Child Abuse

Conspire to Conceal Dead Body

Brown’s charges include the following:

Aggravated Murder

Felony Murder

Child Abuse/Neglect Serious Injury

Unlawfully Concealing Dead Body

Conspire to Commit Aggravated Murder

Conspire to Commit Child Abuse

Conspire to Conceal Dead Body

Royer will appear in Augusta County Circuit Court May 8-12, and Brown will appear in Augusta County Circuit Court Aug. 28-Sept. 1.

