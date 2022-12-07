Family remembers fallen officer from Front Royal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jesse Dove from Front Royal passed away this weekend after a drowning accident during a hunting trip in Kansas.

Dove lived a life of service.

“He loved his community, he loved being a part of it anyway that he could serve he would be there for you,” Joshua Dove, Jesse’s brother said.

He started his career in the Navy, then worked for the Strasburg Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, but his family said he found his forever home working for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“Jesse has touched a lot of people’s lives and knowing that does bring me some peace,” Joshua Dove said. “The way that he touched people’s lives will go on, will carry on and I think that’s his legacy.”

Joshua said the Dove family is very close-knit making Jesse’s passing hard on them all.

“We’re probably one of those families that you go ‘man I wish my family was that tight’ that’s how we all are,” Joshua Dove said.

Joshua said that Jesse was his rock and recently they have been closer than ever after connecting over Jesse’s new passion for farming.

“We’re in a way kind of a rock for each other and a rock for the family so it’s hard to think of our world without him in it anymore,” Joshua Dove said.

Along with his parents and three siblings, Jesse leaves behind a wife and an infant daughter.

“He loved that baby to death he did and so we’re gonna do everything we can to make sure she’s taken care of,” Joshua Dove said.

Jesse was brought home in a police procession from Kansas to Front Royal on Monday.

“I’ve never seen so many cop cars in my life, people on the streets stopped for us saluting to us,” Joshua Dove said.

Joshua said the thing he will miss the most about his brother is his smile.

“The thing I’m probably gonna miss the most is his smile he always had a smile on his face and that smile was so disarming,” Joshua Dove said.

A 529 account has been set up for Jesse’s daughter. To donate contributions can be sent to Edward Jones, 1705 Amherst St. Suite 101, Winchester, VA 22601 for the benefit of Wrenly Mae’s Education Fund.. Checks should be made payable to Wrenly Dove. Please indicate ‘529′ on the memo line.

“They don’t make them any more real than Jesse Dove,” Joshua Dove said.

