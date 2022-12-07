Mount Jackson barricade incident

Police on scene of a barricade incident in Mount Jackson Wednesday.
Police on scene of a barricade incident in Mount Jackson Wednesday.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office has been working to negotiate with someone barricaded inside a home in Mount Jackson since 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say they got a call that Joshua Litten was armed inside a home in the area of Perry Trailer Park Road.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office said after several attempts to negotiate a peaceful resolution, Litten fired shots from inside the home. This is an ongoing incident. Be sure to check back here for updates.

Warrants have been obtained on Litten for the following:

18.2-56.1- Reckless Handling of a Firearm

18.2-26/18.2-51.1-Attempted Malicious Wounding of Law Enforcement (x3)

18.2-308.2- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

