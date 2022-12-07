No injuries after fire at Pilgrims Pride plant in Moorefield

MOOREFIELD, Wv. (WHSV) - Crews from multiple fire companies in West Virginia responded to an early morning fire at the Pilgrims Pride plant in Moorefield on Tuesday, fortunately, there were no injuries.

The Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company received a call about the fire around 1:41 a.m. on Tuesday.

“We arrived on scene to find more or less a boiler room for part of the plant that was on fire, it was a two-story metal building that was fully engulfed. Everything was contained to that building, the good news is the fire was contained to the processing plant,” said Moorefield Fire Chief Doug Mongold.

Mongold said that around 25-30 firefighters were on hand to help put down the blaze. Agencies assisting the Moorefield Fire Company were the Petersburg and Romney Fire Companies.

“It took a little bit of time to get it out but the good thing is no one got hurt, the facility itself is good however the boiler room that runs two of their lines will be down for a significant amount of time I’m sure,” said Mongold.

Mongold thanked the other fire companies for their assistance and credited the plant for its handling of the situation.

He said that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

