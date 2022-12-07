Series of showers this week

WEDNESDAY: Cool with fog and rain showers to start. Temperatures are slow to rise early. Then rain starts to taper off around mid morning and fog begins to mix out but may not fully clear until late morning. Not fully dry for the rest of the day but mostly dry. Only an isolated shower for the rest of the day. Warming quickly with some breaks in the clouds into the afternoon. A much nicer day and very pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The more sunshine, the warmer it will be. Mostly cloudy and pleasant for the evening as temperatures fall into the 50s. A stray shower into the overnight and lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with places of fog to start the day, cool in the 40s. Only a stray shower for the day. Cool with light wind out of the northwest. Highs in the low to mid 50s. A few spotty showers return late afternoon into the evening. Then more widespread overnight. Lows in the low 40s.

FRIDAY: A chilly start to the day with more scattered showers and temperatures in the 40s. Staying cloudy with on/off scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures remaining in the mid 40s. A chilly evening with scattered showers beginning to taper off as temperatures stay in the 40s. It’s possible we may have a little wintry mix mixing with rain across the northern part of our area. That would be northern Grant and Hardy County, along and north of Rt. 48 as well as northern Shenandoah County, from about Woodstock north toward Winchester. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Cool with fog and clouds to start the day. It’s very possible that the fog will stay in place for most if not all of the morning. Plenty of clouds throughout the day and remaining chilly with highs in the mid 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and more clouds than sun. Staying partly sunny and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A cold overnight with lows in the mid 30s.

MONDAY: Another chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and more clouds than sun. More sunshine for the day and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. A cold evening with temperatures into the 30s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. A pleasantly cool afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s and partly cloudy. A cold night with lows in the low 30s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.