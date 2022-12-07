UVA students help walk Clark Elementary students to school

The bus shortage has UVA students volunteering to help teachers walk their students to school.
The bus shortage has UVA students volunteering to help teachers walk their students to school.(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The bus driver shortage has some Charlottesville students taking some old-school walks in the morning. Now, their new buddies from the University of Virginia are making sure their commute to class is a safe one.

Rain or shine, UVA student volunteers are stepping out in place of teachers a few days a week.

“Teachers were walking the kids to school for probably the first three weeks of school without UVA students, and they are really the ones that took the initiative. They’re all volunteers, so it’s just so impressive that they wake up so early and do this every single day on top of teaching these kids,” UVA student Rachel Moore said.

“I’ve loved going to the walking bus,” UVA student Caroline Surratt said. “I do it every Wednesday morning. It’s just fun to kind of get up and start your day, kind of talking to these kids, and they have such fun.”

This volunteer opportunity through Madison House helps get them more involved.

“I think it’s important to recognize that we don’t necessarily interact with the Charlottesville community enough,” Moore said.

“Getting out and just kind of interacting with the local Charlottesville community, I think it’s really empowering, and it makes you feel like, ‘Oh, this is kind of your home,’ even though you’re here for four years, because you’re really interacting with everyone,” UVA student Phia Shields said.

The walking bus groups have seven to 10 children.

