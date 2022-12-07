WATCH: Hard Rock breaks ground on casino in Bristol

Hard Rock Bristol to break ground on permanent home Wednesday, Dec. 7
Hard Rock Bristol to break ground on permanent home Wednesday, Dec. 7(wdbj7)
By WDBJ7 Staff and Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday, crews with the Hard Rock broke ground on Virginia’s first full-service casino in Bristol.

The temporary casino opened in a former shopping mall in July, with over 800 slot machines and 21 table games.

Construction of the permanent Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol is began with Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

