WATCH: Hard Rock breaks ground on casino in Bristol
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday, crews with the Hard Rock broke ground on Virginia’s first full-service casino in Bristol.
The temporary casino opened in a former shopping mall in July, with over 800 slot machines and 21 table games.
Construction of the permanent Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol is began with Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony.
