30-car pileup closes highway in snow, freezing fog conditions

Authorities in Washington state say freezing fog contributed to a 30-vehicle crash. (Source: Washington State Patrol District 6 Public Information Officer)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (CNN) - Washington State authorities say snow and fog contributed to a 30-vehicle pileup on a highway Wednesday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol District 6, 18 cars and 12 tractor-trailers crashed on Interstate 90, near Ellensburg.

At least one of the trailers spilled its contents on the highway when it turned sideways.

Washington State Patrol troopers said minor injuries were reported in the crash.

All eastbound lanes of traffic had to be closed for cleanup.

According to authorities, freezing fog was the main contributor, but troopers said speed was also a factor in the pileup.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of a barricade incident in Mount Jackson Wednesday.
Man arrested after nearly 19 hour standoff with police in Mount Jackson
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Teen charged in fatal Rockingham County crash
The VSP have confirmed that there is one fatality after a three-vehicle crash in West Augusta.
VSP: One fatality in West Augusta crash
(File)
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested Tuesday in Belize. He is wanted by the Douglas...
Kansas man wanted in Nebraska woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
Cox Construction and Plumbing in Waynesboro is one of the sponsors for the event, and staff say...
Toy Convoy brings result for the 26th year
One thing Staunton business owners love is how customers make it a great community to do...
Staunton shows out in support for shopping local
A rare guitar believed to be a gift from Marie Antoinette is expected to sell for $84,000.
Guitar gifted by Marie Antoinette up for auction