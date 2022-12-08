Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony returns to Dayton

By Jacob Fife
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Dayton Christmas Parade is happening tomorrow evening, Dec. 9, at 6:00 p.m., immediately followed by a Tree Lighting Ceremony at Dove Park.

According to a press release, the parade route begins at the Municipal Building, and ends at Dove Park, where the Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place. Turner Ashby’s Marching Band will be in attendance, along with several fire trucks, walking groups, antique cars, spirited floats, and more!

Students from band and choir at Wilbur Pence Middle School will be at Dove Park for the Tree Lighting Ceremony and will lead the crowd in a series of Christmas carols. Hot chocolate will also be offered. Santa & Mrs. Clause will be at Dove Park in Santa’s Workshop, where they will be visiting with kids, posing for pictures, and handing out holiday craft kits.

