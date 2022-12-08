Elkton Middle School partners with Elkton Police Department for toy drive

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Elkton Middle School students have been working over the last several weeks to bring holiday cheer to children in need in the area.

For the second year, the school partnered with the Elkton Police Department for their annual ‘Cops for Kids’ toy drive. Donations of new and unwrapped toys are taken between October 14 and December 3, and are then wrapped and distributed by officers before Christmas.

“Everybody deserves Christmas like whether they have enough money to get what they want or whether they get the present that they want,” sixth-grader Neah Hensley said.

Neah was a member of Mrs. Wagner’s advisory period, the class which collected the most toys with 244. The class was then treated to a special breakfast with members of the Elkton Police Department.

She and her classmates agree, though, it was not about the competition, but about helping other kids have a happy holiday.

Staff say it was heartwarming to see the students’ display of generosity.

“They recognize the fact that there are children that don’t have really nice Christmases and for them to go out of their way to have their parents take them out buy them things and then donate them. They brought in a lot yesterday morning and just to see the pride on the kids’ faces, to know they’re helping other children is just incredible,” EMS Technology Assistant Sherrie Holloway said.

Although Holloway says they do not have a total count yet for the toys, she estimates donations have surpassed last year’s total of 1,300.

