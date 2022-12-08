Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Dove passed away over the weekend after a drowning accident during a hunting trip in Kansas. WHSV attended Dove’s funeral service on Thursday with the family’s permission.

The church was packed to the brim as family, friends, and law enforcement from across the area came out to celebrate Dove’s life.

Those who spoke about Dove described him as a kind-hearted man who always wanted to help people and make his community a better place. Those who knew him well said he was a fun-loving guy who could always brighten people’s days.

“The best way I can describe Jesse is a free spirit. Jesse walked into a room and anybody that knows Jesse would know him for his smile and his obnoxious contagious laugh. Jesse was always a funny guy, the center of attention, whenever someone was down Jesse was the first person to come to them,” said Mark Adolphson, a Strasburg Police Officer who attended the academy with Dove and worked with him in Strasburg.

Adolphson described Dove as a great police officer who made his community proud.

“He really was a community-type police officer. He wasn’t about getting a ton of arrests he just wanted to help the community and help the kids. He just showed that underneath the uniform he was just a regular guy who wanted to help people,” he said.

Officers from several area police departments and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security took part in a funeral procession to honor Dove after the service.

Dove was called a fierce and loyal protector of his family and community and was beloved by many. He is survived by his wife, young daughter, and three siblings.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.