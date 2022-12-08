Police release new details on Silver Legacy shooting

Marcus Lee Lewis
Marcus Lee Lewis(Sparks Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is releasing new information about an officer involved shooting that happened at the Silver Legacy Casino on December 4.

Sparks PD have identified the suspect as Marcus Lee Lewis. He has been charged with resisting a public officer with a dangerous weapon, a felony, and walking along and upon a highway, a misdemeanor.

Around 6:00 a.m., the Reno Police Department were called to the area of North Virginia Street and East 5th Street for a welfare check on a person who was barefoot and possibly armed with a knife.

Sparks PD says that upon making contact, Lewis failed to follow verbal commands and fled on foot. Officers then pursued him to the valet area of the Silver Legacy before deploying their taser.

The taser proved ineffective and he continued to refuse verbal commands and shots were fired. Emergency medical aid was rendered on scene and Lewis was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Lewis is described as being in critical, but stable condition.

Investigators have learned that at least one witness was present when shots were fired and left prior to contact with officers. They are now asking any witnesses to contact the Sparks Police Department, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office or Secret Witness.

