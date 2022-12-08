RHSPCA’s second annual Festival of Trees auction nears close

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is nearing the end of its second annual Festival of Trees online auction. Advocates for Valley Animals started the auction last year to raise money for the SPCA.

In its first year, the auction raised nearly $3,000 for the SPCA, and with more items donated this year, the hope is that it will be an even bigger success. The money raised will go toward the SPCA’s Community Cat Program.

“It will help to get many more animals spayed and neutered, vaccinated, and the vetting that they need. So that is something that we really want to be a part of and we want to help grow this fundraiser to continue to support the shelter in its efforts to do so,” said Melinda See, Founder of Advocates for Valley Animals.

The RHSPCA has had an influx of cats as of late which further highlights the need for the Community Cat Program.

“Spay and neutering are vital to helping with the overpopulation of animals in our community so using these funds for that is a critical piece of the work that the SPCA does,” said See.

Items that are being auctioned off include a number of uniquely decorated Christmas trees, animal-themed decor, and several gift cards as well as JMU basketball tickets.

The auction ends at 4 p.m. on Friday, December 9, anyone interested in bidding on the items can do so here.

The RHSPCA is also holding a clear the shelters event through Saturday, December 10 where all animal adoption fees will be $25. It is also hosting adoption events at PetSmart in Harrisonburg throughout the month of December on Fridays from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

