Staunton shows out in support for shopping local

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Support for Downtown Staunton businesses is staying home for the holidays.

Billy Opal has been open on New Street for two months and owner Holly Hillman has felt the love since its grand opening.

“We’ve had more people come in that are repeat customers already, which is great that people might not have come downtown at first, if we didn’t do that Small Business Saturday - that was a really good turnout,” Hillman said.

Susan Weeks has seen people be more encouraged to shop local at Bonfire Begonia.

Since her shop has wall-to-wall homemade creations, she wants to make sure there is something on everyone’s holiday shopping list.

“Since Small Business Saturday, people have really been scoping out the special items they want to get for people for Christmas like handmade ornaments; things like that something made by somebody local that means something,” Weeks said.

The success of a business thrives off positive responses.

“This is definitely the Super Bowl for small businesses,” Weeks said.

Staunton business owners love how customers make it a great community to do business and call home.

“It really truly does feel like a Hallmark movie. When they come into the store and I see them, and I might go to their stores and shop for my family and that goes back into the small town businesses. If you were to go into a big-box chain store, you wouldn’t get that same kind of feeling of when you go downtown or a small business,” Hillman said.

Whether your holiday shopping is done or not, small businesses are happily open because of support from the public.

