Strasburg Police Department will make a historic move into their own space

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in history, the Strasburg Police Department will move into its own space.

Town Council unanimously approved the building purchase at their meeting on Tuesday after tabling it at the public hearing on Nov. 30.

Currently, the police department is in the basement of the Town Office building, but soon it will move to the old Truist Bank on the corner of King Street and Holliday Street.

SPD Chief Wayne Sager said this location is ideal for congested evening traffic and the interstate.

“If we get a crash on I-81, it’ll shut our town [the] downtown area, and so to have an egress-ingress alternative route toward Queen Street is gonna be critical,” he said.

The new building also is in the center of town, which Chief Sager said helps community relations as they remain downtown.

”I want the Strasburg Police Department to be this pride of the town of Strasburg,” he said. “Every day we work to try and strive toward that goal, and what better way than to right in the center of town?”

Chief Sager thanks the community for their support and feedback. He and the other officers are excited about this project.

There is no timeline for renovations yet, but he has been in contact with agencies from surrounding areas who have recently renovated or built new buildings for advice.

