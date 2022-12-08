Strasburg Police Department will make a historic move into their own space

The Strasburg Police Department will move to the old Truist Bank building on King Street.
The Strasburg Police Department will move to the old Truist Bank building on King Street.(WHSV)
By Noah Harrison
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in history, the Strasburg Police Department will move into its own space.

Town Council unanimously approved the building purchase at their meeting on Tuesday after tabling it at the public hearing on Nov. 30.

Currently, the police department is in the basement of the Town Office building, but soon it will move to the old Truist Bank on the corner of King Street and Holliday Street.

SPD Chief Wayne Sager said this location is ideal for congested evening traffic and the interstate.

“If we get a crash on I-81, it’ll shut our town [the] downtown area, and so to have an egress-ingress alternative route toward Queen Street is gonna be critical,” he said.

The new building also is in the center of town, which Chief Sager said helps community relations as they remain downtown.

”I want the Strasburg Police Department to be this pride of the town of Strasburg,” he said. “Every day we work to try and strive toward that goal, and what better way than to right in the center of town?”

Chief Sager thanks the community for their support and feedback. He and the other officers are excited about this project.

There is no timeline for renovations yet, but he has been in contact with agencies from surrounding areas who have recently renovated or built new buildings for advice.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of a barricade incident in Mount Jackson Wednesday.
Man arrested after nearly 19 hour standoff with police in Mount Jackson
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Teen charged in fatal Rockingham County crash
The VSP have confirmed that there is one fatality after a three-vehicle crash in West Augusta.
VSP: One fatality in West Augusta crash
(File)
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Cox Construction and Plumbing in Waynesboro is one of the sponsors for the event, and staff say...
Toy Convoy brings result for the 26th year
One thing Staunton business owners love is how customers make it a great community to do...
Staunton shows out in support for shopping local
12/7 Toy Convoy Update
12/7 Toy Convoy Update
Staunton Small Business Shopping
Staunton Small Business Shopping