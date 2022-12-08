Toy Convoy brings result for the 26th year

By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The end of WHSV’s Toy Convoy” is coming up this Saturday. For 26 years, we’ve been collecting donated toys from the community for the Salvation Army to distribute to families around the Valley.

The Salvation Army has 900 kids to serve this Christmas. Donations have been pouring in, but there are certain items still on the wish list.

“We still are in need of things for babies and we’re also looking for action figures for little boys and girls,” Salvation Army Resource Development Coordinator Kim Wentz said.

Cox Construction and Plumbing in Waynesboro is one of the sponsors for the event, and staff say seeing the toy donations pile up is only part of the fun for its team.

“Our favorite part is when we get to include the families, our families, to go and do the shopping so they can be included in giving back to the community so that they can put a smile on someone else’s face at Christmas time as well,” Cox Construction’s Angie Campbell said.

There are several locations you can drop off toys including Cox Construction and Plumbing:

Walmart locations: Dayton, Harrisonburg Crossings, Timberville, Luray, Staunton and Waynesboro

Any Harrisonburg Auto Mall location: Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mitsubishi — all on South Main Street

Any Salvation Army location in Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro

WHSV’s station in Harrisonburg during business hours.

Toys will be given out in the area they were donated in.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of a barricade incident in Mount Jackson Wednesday.
Man arrested after nearly 19 hour standoff with police in Mount Jackson
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Teen charged in fatal Rockingham County crash
The VSP have confirmed that there is one fatality after a three-vehicle crash in West Augusta.
VSP: One fatality in West Augusta crash
(File)
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

One thing Staunton business owners love is how customers make it a great community to do...
Staunton shows out in support for shopping local
12/7 Toy Convoy Update
12/7 Toy Convoy Update
Staunton Small Business Shopping
Staunton Small Business Shopping
Community honors missing Augusta County child
Community honors missing Augusta County child