Toy Convoy brings result for the 26th year

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The end of WHSV’s Toy Convoy” is coming up this Saturday. For 26 years, we’ve been collecting donated toys from the community for the Salvation Army to distribute to families around the Valley.

The Salvation Army has 900 kids to serve this Christmas. Donations have been pouring in, but there are certain items still on the wish list.

“We still are in need of things for babies and we’re also looking for action figures for little boys and girls,” Salvation Army Resource Development Coordinator Kim Wentz said.

Cox Construction and Plumbing in Waynesboro is one of the sponsors for the event, and staff say seeing the toy donations pile up is only part of the fun for its team.

“Our favorite part is when we get to include the families, our families, to go and do the shopping so they can be included in giving back to the community so that they can put a smile on someone else’s face at Christmas time as well,” Cox Construction’s Angie Campbell said.

There are several locations you can drop off toys including Cox Construction and Plumbing:

Walmart locations: Dayton, Harrisonburg Crossings, Timberville, Luray, Staunton and Waynesboro

Any Harrisonburg Auto Mall location: Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mitsubishi — all on South Main Street

Any Salvation Army location in Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro

WHSV’s station in Harrisonburg during business hours.

Toys will be given out in the area they were donated in.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.