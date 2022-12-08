Woman’s body found behind church in Hanover

Deputies were called to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Wednesday, Dec. 7 to find a deceased woman.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play after a woman’s body was found on the back patio of a church on Wednesday.

Deputies were called to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church around 2:15 p.m. to find a deceased woman - identified Thursday as Andrea Thompson-Lambert - on the back patio.

Thompson-Lambert was 56 and a Richmond resident, the sheriff’s office said.

“Although there were no signs of foul play located at the scene, investigators are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding Thompson-Lambert’s death,” the sheriff’s office said. “Investigators are also working closely with the ME’s (medical examiner) Office to determine the actual cause of death.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.

