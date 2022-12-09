Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning.

According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Joseph Wayne Thompson.

Joseph Thompson (Augusta County Sheriff's Office)

Thompson led deputies on a low-speed pursuit. As he was leaving Staunton, the August County Sheriff’s Office successfully deployed tire deflation devices, but the pursuit continued into the county. He re-entered the city on Buttermilk Springs Road.

Thompson got out of the U-Haul, leaving a woman who was in the truck, and ran off in the 100 block of Miller Street.

Deputies recovered property in the U-Haul truck that is believed to be property stolen in a recent burglary.

At the time of the pursuit, Thompson was wanted for a Probation violation out of Rockbridge County, and Felony Eluding charges stemming from a previous pursuit in Augusta County on December 4, 2022.

Additional charges have been obtained by Augusta County deputies for Felony Eluding for the pursuit.

The passenger in the truck was released with no charges.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

“I am thankful that this vehicle pursuit was a low-speed pursuit, and the deputies mitigated the danger to the public and the suspect was stopped by another successful deployment of Spike Strips,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

Anyone with information on Joseph Wayne Thompson’s whereabouts can call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

