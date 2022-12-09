Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning.

According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Joseph Wayne Thompson.

Joseph Thompson
Joseph Thompson(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)

Thompson led deputies on a low-speed pursuit. As he was leaving Staunton, the August County Sheriff’s Office successfully deployed tire deflation devices, but the pursuit continued into the county. He re-entered the city on Buttermilk Springs Road.

Thompson got out of the U-Haul, leaving a woman who was in the truck, and ran off in the 100 block of Miller Street.

Deputies recovered property in the U-Haul truck that is believed to be property stolen in a recent burglary.

At the time of the pursuit, Thompson was wanted for a Probation violation out of Rockbridge County, and Felony Eluding charges stemming from a previous pursuit in Augusta County on December 4, 2022.

Additional charges have been obtained by Augusta County deputies for Felony Eluding for the pursuit.

The passenger in the truck was released with no charges.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

“I am thankful that this vehicle pursuit was a low-speed pursuit, and the deputies mitigated the danger to the public and the suspect was stopped by another successful deployment of Spike Strips,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

Anyone with information on Joseph Wayne Thompson’s whereabouts can call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” ship on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted off Carolina coast
Va police
VSP: Timberville man dead after Rockingham County crash
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
Police on scene of a barricade incident in Mount Jackson Wednesday.
Man arrested after nearly 19 hour standoff with police in Mount Jackson
On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to...
Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove

Latest News

Sentara RMH
Sentara Healthcare announces local fall grants
Birthdays and Anniversaries listed from this morning's news Dec. 9
Birthdays and Anniversaries listed from this morning's news Dec. 9
New waiting area inside the Surgery Center at the Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion.
Augusta Health hosts open house for new Outpatient Pavilion
Flu vaccine.
Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 ahead of the year-end holidays