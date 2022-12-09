Augusta Health hosts open house for new Outpatient Pavilion

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:26 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night in Fishersville, Augusta Health welcomed the community to check out its new Outpatient Pavilion. It’s a project that’s been years in the making.

It was first approved by the Augusta Health Board in 2019, with the groundbreaking happening in Sept. 2020.

It includes three outpatient centers, including a Surgery Center, an imaging Center, and a Breast Center, along with a cafe. Augusta Health leaders explained that the needs of the Shenandoah Valley community are what inspired them to plan and build it.

“One of the things I love about it is it’s really a restorative and calming space. This tends to be very anxiety-provoking, whether it’s women coming in just for their screening and exams, or women coming to the breast clinic to talk about potential surgery for cancers,” Dr. Shannon Tierney, the Medical Director of the Breast Program and surgeon at Augusta Health, said.

One of the goals is to offer outpatient care closer to the patients served, so they can get home faster and recover.

The community was encouraged to do a self-guided tour throughout the three outpatient centers and interact with Augusta Heath staff if they had any questions about the new facility.

The Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion’s opening day is Jan. 16. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” ship on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted off Carolina coast
Va police
VSP: Timberville man dead after Rockingham County crash
Police on scene of a barricade incident in Mount Jackson Wednesday.
Man arrested after nearly 19 hour standoff with police in Mount Jackson
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
The Khaleesi memorial outside the Augusta County Sheriff's Office stands as investigators work...
Community honors missing Augusta County child

Latest News

Flu vaccine.
Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 ahead of the year-end holidays
Marcus Lee Lewis, the man wanted to connection to a missing man from Page County, is in...
Man wanted in Page County hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Nevada
Shenandoah County Public Schools
Shenandoah County school board adopts new policy on instructional material
Man wanted in Page County involved in officer-involved shooting in Nevada
Man wanted in Page County involved in officer-involved shooting in Nevada