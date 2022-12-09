Augusta Health hosts open house for new Outpatient Pavilion

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night in Fishersville, Augusta Health welcomed the community to check out its new Outpatient Pavilion. It’s a project that’s been years in the making.

It was first approved by the Augusta Health Board in 2019, with the groundbreaking happening in Sept. 2020.

It includes three outpatient centers, including a Surgery Center, an imaging Center, and a Breast Center, along with a cafe. Augusta Health leaders explained that the needs of the Shenandoah Valley community are what inspired them to plan and build it.

“One of the things I love about it is it’s really a restorative and calming space. This tends to be very anxiety-provoking, whether it’s women coming in just for their screening and exams, or women coming to the breast clinic to talk about potential surgery for cancers,” Dr. Shannon Tierney, the Medical Director of the Breast Program and surgeon at Augusta Health, said.

One of the goals is to offer outpatient care closer to the patients served, so they can get home faster and recover.

The community was encouraged to do a self-guided tour throughout the three outpatient centers and interact with Augusta Heath staff if they had any questions about the new facility.

The Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion’s opening day is Jan. 16. For more information, click here.

