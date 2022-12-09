A cooler and cloudy weekend ahead

Sunshine returns next week!
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Staying cloudy with only an isolated shower for the day. Temperatures remaining chilly and in the low to mid 40s. A chilly evening with a few spotty to scattered showers and temperatures stay in the 40s. It’s possible we may have a little wintry mix mixing with rain across the northern part of our area and the Alleghenies. That would be northern Grant and Hardy County, along and north of Rt. 48 as well as northern Shenandoah County, from about Woodstock north toward Winchester. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Cool with places of fog and clouds to start the day. It’s very possible that the fog will stay in place for most if not all of the morning. Plenty of clouds throughout the day and remaining chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Spotty showers Saturday night and we may see some wet snowflakes mixing in. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and more clouds than sun. Staying partly sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 40s. An isolated shower mainly early. No washout. A cold overnight with lows in the mid 30s.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 40s and sunshine. Mainly sunny for the day and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. More sunshine than previous days. A cold evening with temperatures into the 30s and very cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: A few clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. A cool afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s and mainly sunny. A cold night with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold and partly cloudy start with temperatures in the 30s. A chilly and cloudy day and highs only in the low to mid 40s. A cold evening with temperatures into the 30s and lows around 30.

