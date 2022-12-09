Man wanted in Page County hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (WHSV) - Marcus Lee Lewis, the man wanted to connection to a missing man from Page County, is in critical condition at a Nevada hospital following a police-involved shooting over the weekend.

According to WHSV’s sister station KOLO 8 News Now, the Reno Police Department was called on December 4 for a welfare check in downtown Reno to check on a person who was said to barefoot and possibly armed with a knife.

Upon making contact, police said the man – who was later identified as Lewis -- failed to follow verbal commands and ran away from them. Officers then pursued Lewis to the valet area of the Silver Legacy Casino in downtown Reno before deploying their taser. When the taser proved to be ineffective, police said Lewis refused to follow their verbal commands and shots were fired. Lewis was ultimately transferred to the hospital following medical aid on the scene.

Meanwhile, thousands of miles away in Virginia, Lewis is a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of Joshua Bradford. According to the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Bradford was last seen with Lewis in the Luray area on September 3.

On Thursday, Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage posted on his agency’s Facebook page how a member of his office was contacted by authorities in Nevada following this weekend’s shooting.

“My investigations division is working with Reno/Sparks Police and the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Joshua Bradford,” Cubbage said. He did not immediately provide any more details.

Bradford is described as a white man, 5′11″, 170lbs, brown eyes and a shaved head.

Following Bradford’s disappearance, Page County deputies said they obtained one felony warrant on Lewis for possession of firearms ammunition by convicted felon.

After this weekend’s officer-involved shooting, KOLO 8 News Now reports Lewis was charged with a felony of resisting a public officer with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor of walking along and upon a highway.

Lewis is described as being in critical, but stable condition.

Authorities in Nevada and Page County continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.